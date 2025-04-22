Thousands in city flock seawall, parks for Easter

-rain put a damper on kite flying

Despite intermittent rainfall and gloomy skies, families turned out in large numbers on Easter Monday to celebrate the holiday and enjoy quality time together at various outdoor locations across the city.

At the National Park, dozens of families gathered for picnics, games, and shared meals under umbrellas and makeshift tents. Children played in the open spaces, seemingly unbothered by the damp conditions, while music played softly from portable speakers.

“It’s a tradition for us,” one parent told this publication. “Rain or shine, we come out to spend the day together.”

Similar scenes played out at the Kingston seawall and other community spaces. Although kite flying was affected by the poor weather, the cheerful atmosphere remained, with families taking the opportunity to bond despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

Three vendors reported moderate sales throughout the day, noting that the turnout was better than anticipated.

Rennie Persaud, who spent the day at the National Park, said Easter Monday is always a special time for her family. “It’s Easter. We’re just glad to be outside with family,” she said.

Yulanda Nedd, a mother of three, shared similar sentiments, although she noted that the rain had disrupted some plans. “The rain did hamper the kite flying, but I still enjoyed the day with my kids in the park. I may have to go home and give them medicine, but it was worth it,” she said with a laugh.

Rajesh and Sunnika Pooran also made the most of the day. “We had a good time. The kids got to play and even made new friends,” Rajesh said. “Ryan (their son) was a little disappointed he couldn’t keep his kite up for long, but overall, it was a nice day.”

As the cloudy skies persisted, families began to pack up. Still, many said the chance to spend time outdoors with loved ones made the day memorable, regardless of the weather.