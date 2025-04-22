Two local artistes to have chance to share stage with Vybz Kartel

Two local artistes will soon have the chance to share the stage with Jamaican artiste, Vybz Kartel.

This opportunity is being made possible through a collaborative initiative between the Government of Guyana and the artiste’s management team, a release from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce said.

The move follows a recent visit by Kartel to Guyana, during which he met with President Irfaan Ali and a group of local musicians. As part of his commitment to supporting the growth of the Guyanese music scene, Kartel pledged to feature local talent during his upcoming performance.

To ensure a fair selection process, the Government has announced open auditions, from which one male and one female artiste will be chosen based on specific criteria.

On Friday, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy met with aspiring artistes at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

As part of the selection process, all interested artistes are required to submit samples of their work. A shortlist of ten will be selected for a final audition, from which the top two performers will be chosen.

Kartel is scheduled to perform in Guyana on May 24.