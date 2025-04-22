Broomes party may be a pivotal player in the formation of an effective opposition alliance

Dear Editor,

In 2025, amidst national challenges, Audreyanna Thomas’s letter in the Stabroek News underscores the urgent need for a unified coalition in Guyana to quell internal political strife. This is not just a suggestion; it is a necessity as our oil-rich nation strives for strong leadership ahead of the elections.

The coalition approach represented by APNU has a proven track record, having successfully united various parties in the past. However, the current political landscape lacks a Civic movement, and Azruddin’s one-man show falls short of what is needed. As such, the Simona Broomes Party must be recognized as a pivotal player in the formation of an effective opposition alliance. I staunchly support Audreyanna’s call for a coalition to establish the next government.

This shift is crucial for the progress of our society. We have ample examples from countries like Zimbabwe and Algeria that illustrate the power of coalitions. As a Muslim professional with Indian roots, I firmly believe that our opposition leaders must listen to Audreyanna’s insights and act on her valuable recommendations. The time for decisive action is now.

Sincerely,

M. Shabeer Zafar