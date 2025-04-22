Extremely difficult for the average citizen to cope with the cost of living

Dear Editor,

As I continue public communications with Guyanese from all walks of life, it is clear that citizens are calling for stronger action on price control, as the cost of living continues to rise across the board. Having spent over fifteen years working in property management and tourism outside of Guyana, I find it deeply alarming that rental rates in Guyana are so high in 2025.

Alongside the increasing cost of transportation for both locals and visitors, people in all ten regions are feeling the pressure of rising everyday expenses. One of the core issues is that wages are not keeping pace with the cost of living. Unemployment continues to push many Guyanese below the poverty line, and those living in remote areas are still struggling to access basic necessities.

It has become extremely difficult for the average working citizen to cope with such high costs—especially at a time when Guyana is reportedly experiencing significant economic growth.

Sincerely,

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst