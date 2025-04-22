Notwithstanding all the things that can be done better, we have had a dizzying pace of transformation

Dear Editor,

The US Secretary of State (SoS) recently visited Guyana and erroneously used the Heroes Highway to bash the Chinese being jealous that the Chinese have been gaining geo-political influence in the Caricom Region through several developmental projects, and the US is not. The SoS bashed the Heroes Highway as a Chinese project, when in fact, it was not. In trying to mock the Chinese, he belittled the beautiful Heroes Highway as a “concussion road.”

True, the concrete surface of the Heroes Highway and the Schoonord Highway have been roughened, probably to deter speeding and for better traction during braking, and maybe as a placeholder for future contracts for asphalt paving later. But these two new roads are dramatically helping to reduce road congestion and providing alternative routes for easier travel. They have also opened up new lands for commercial and housing development.

While criticism of the rough surface is justified, we must not throw out the baby with the bath water. We are in the election silly season, and would-be Opposition

parties would seize on anything to gain any political mileage, such as deriding the rough surface of the Heroes Highway. Thus, the PNC and AFC, with very little else to offer, and knowing they cannot redeem themselves from the support of rigging in the 2020 elections, have latched on to the ill-advised comments of the SoS to make political hay. But such criticisms are trite and shallow.

I have heard not-so-bright people parroting the comment that “we can’t eat roads.” That’s a very silly thing to say. You have to use those same roads and streets to go buy the food you want to eat, to go to the markets and stores, to go to the farms in the backdams, etc. In many villages, you don’t have to walk in mud anymore. That’s progress. I take the position that you need both roads and infrastructural projects and income support systems. It’s not a matter of either/or, it’s all of the above. We need all the infrastructure – roads, schools, hospitals, markets, airports, bridges, drainage, and irrigation pumps, farms, etc.

When the PPP took over in 2020, everything needed fixing and improving. So, nothing is wrong with infrastructure. But we must also address poverty and the increasing cost-of-living spurred by the oil and gas industry driving up prices for everyone. There has been wage and salary increases for several categories of workers. But we must also consider systematic and ongoing income supports for the self-employed, small vendors, domestics, taxi drivers, security guards, and similar categories. Cash grants, tax breaks, and subsidies are all good, but there must be sustainable strategies to help the 40% below or on the poverty line.

Of all the parties, I trust the PPP better to come up with a good plan. Notwithstanding all the problems and things that can be done better, we have had a dizzying pace of transformation. The evidence is there for all to see!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate