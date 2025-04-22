Demerara Zone semifinals set for Thursday with GCC facing DCC, Transport A vs East Bank Eagles

Excitement is brewing in the Demerara zone as the semifinals of the Guyana Cricket Board/Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport One Guyana Under-21 Inter-Club Competition are now set to bowl off on Thursday, at 09:30AM after inclement weather over the last week put paid to the initial playing days.

In semi-final one, cricket giants GCC will lock horns with rivals DCC in what promises to be a thrilling contest at Bourda. Both clubs boast rich cricketing legacies and a fierce competitive history. GCC will be looking to stamp their authority early, while DCC will aim to upset the rhythm and stake their claim in the final.