Demerara Zone semifinals set for Thursday with GCC facing DCC, Transport A vs East Bank Eagles

While DCC triumphed a few weeks ago in the Pepsi 50-Over final over GCC, this time around, the U21 teams will be clashing with GCC looking for revenge.
Excitement is brewing in the Demerara zone as the semifinals of the Guyana Cricket Board/Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport One Guyana Under-21 Inter-Club Competition are now set to bowl off on Thursday, at 09:30AM after inclement weather over the last week put paid to the initial playing days.

In semi-final one, cricket giants GCC will lock horns with rivals DCC in what promises to be a thrilling contest at Bourda. Both clubs boast rich cricketing legacies and a fierce competitive history. GCC will be looking to stamp their authority early, while DCC will aim to upset the rhythm and stake their claim in the final.

