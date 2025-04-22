Guyana cruises to victory over Leeward Islands in Windies U15 Championship

Guyana delivered a dominant all-round performance to secure a six-wicket win over the Leeward Islands in Round Four of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15, 50-over Championship, held yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Chasing a modest target of 78, Guyana eased to victory in 25 overs, notching their third win in four matches. The victory also marked their second consecutive triumph in the tournament and solidified their second-place standing on the points table, just behind unbeaten leaders Barbados.

Arif Bacchus led the Guyanese chase with a composed 23 off 67 deliveries, striking two boundaries. He was well-supported by opener Justin Dowlin, who contributed a solid 21 off 45 balls, including three fours. Nathaniel Ramsammy of ensured there were no late stumbles, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 15 from 22 balls, which included a boundary.