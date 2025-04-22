Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis win Laureus awards

(Reuters) – The world’s most decorated gymnast Simone Biles was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis captured the men’s honour at the Laureus awards ceremony in Madrid on Monday.

Biles, who won gold medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions, as well as a silver on the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Games to complete a triumphant comeback three years after withdrawing from events at the Tokyo Olympics, won the Laureus award for the fourth time. That equalled the record held by tennis great and U.S. compatriot Serena Williams.

“I’m so happy to be here in Madrid and to receive my fourth Laureus Award,” Biles said.

“I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then. There might be a little girl watching someone like me on television and deciding she can do it, too.” Last year’s winner Novak Djokovic handed Duplantis his first Laureus award after he was nominated in each of the last three years, becoming only the second track-and-field athlete to win it after Usain Bolt.Widely regarded as one of the greatest pole vaulters of all time, Duplantis won a second straight Olympic gold medal in Paris, breaking his own world record for the ninth time, before shattering it once again in the Silesia Diamond League meeting the following month.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus, this is the ultimate award that we athletes want to win. I know because this is the fourth time I have been nominated – and that proves it’s harder to win a Laureus than an Olympic gold medal,” Duplantis joked.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the Comeback of the Year award after completing her inspirational return from career-threatening injuries at the Paris Games to win the gold medal in the floor competition.

Teenage soccer sensation Lamine Yamal, who helped Spain win the European Championship last year, won the Breakthrough of the Year, the sixth footballer to win that award.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.

List of winners:

World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

World Sportsman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis

World Team of the Year: Real Madrid

World Breakthrough of the Year: Lamine Yamal

World Comeback of the Year: Rebeca Andrade

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Jiang Yuyan

World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Tom Pidcock

Laureus Sport for Good: Kick4Life

Laureus Sporting Icon: Rafael Nadal

Laureus Lifetime Achievement: Kelly Slater