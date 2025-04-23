Bel Air street named after Boysie Ramkarran

A street in Bel Air, Georgetown, has been officially named Ramkarran Street in honour of the late Boysie Ramkarran, a prominent trade unionist and politician.

Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore yesterday stated that the decision was based on historical research and community significance.

“We verified that the street had no previous name and, considering Mr. Ramkarran’s profound contributions to national life and his deep roots in Bel Air, we found it fitting to approve the renaming,” Mentore said in an interview with Stabroek News.

Ralph Ramkarran, former Speaker of the National Assembly and son of Boysie Ramkarran, shared his gratitude in a message on his Facebook page.