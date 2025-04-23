Cops launch probe into death of De Kinderen block maker

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the death of a man in police custody.

Delon Lawrence, a 38-year-old block maker of Lot 10 De Kinderen Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, died in police custody on March 16. He was positively identified by relatives after the GPF had posted an image of the dead man on their Facebook and requested the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Regional Commander for Regional Police Division #3, Senior Superintendent Khalid Mandall, told Stabroek News last evening that an investigation is ongoing into the incident and that he preferred not to comment any further on an active investigation.