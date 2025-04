The last few days of heavy showers have seen sections of Georgetown once again become flooded, a familiar sight clearly compounded by poor drainage.

One Quamina Street resident expressed his displeasure with the poor drainage systems.

“Every time rain fall hard the water from the drains always flowing up and coming down your driveway and the smell is terrible.” He added, “Long now Quamina Street been experiencing flooding from rainfall and nobody isn’t looking into it.”