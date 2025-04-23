Free tuition at UG in effect for new academic year 2025/26

-applications close on May 16

In keeping with President Irfaan Ali’s announcement last October that the University of Guyana (UG) will be tuition-free starting the following year, a release from the university yesterday confirmed that tuition is now free as of January 1, for all new and continuing students for Diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programmes offered by the institution.

The release stated that UG’s application process for its Degree, Diploma, or Certificate programmes for the upcoming 2025–2026 academic year was opened at midnight on Tuesday, April 1 and is ongoing. The application period will end on May 16.

Information on all course/programme offerings, application processes, and other relevant details has been, and will continue to be communicated via all the university’s official channels including UG’s website – https://uog.edu.gy, Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/uniofguyana, and the Student Records Management System (SRMS). The university will also issue official notices, press statements, and advertisements via its media partners.