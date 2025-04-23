Kaneville motorcyclist dies after crashing into culvert

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a culvert on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to reports, the accident occurred on Monday at about 11.50 pm, involving motorcycle – CL 4491 ridden by 19-year-old Ricardo Melville, a resident of Kaneville, EBD.

Inquiries revealed that Melville was proceeding south along Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate, when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete culvert.

Melville was picked up in an unconscious state by emergency medical technicians and conveyed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

His body was transported to the Memorial Gardens mortuary, where it awaits a post mortem examination.