Rae Wiltshire wins first place in ERC Film Competition

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has announced the winners of its inaugural ERC Film Competition who were chosen by a panel of expert, external judges who evaluated all the submissions to determine the winners, the Commission stated in a release yesterday.

It described the competition as a “unique and impactful initiative aimed at promoting harmony, inclusivity, and diversity, were disclosed by a panel of expert, external judges who evaluated all the submissions to determine the winners.

The judges of the competition which the ERC described as a “unique and impactful initiative aimed at promoting harmony, inclusivity, and diversity,” were Dexter Pembroke, Colleen Humphrey, Andrew Kendall and Gem Madhoo-Nascimento, all of whom are professionals within the fields of acting, communication, theatre, culture, arts, film making, production and critique.