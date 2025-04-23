RPA head acknowledges farmers’ struggles amid market backlog, mill disputes

Amid the rising concerns among rice farmers along the Essequibo Coast, Head of the Rice Producers Association (RPA) Lekha Rambrich has acknowledged the challenges affecting the industry while calling for fairness and understanding from all stakeholders.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Rambrich pointed to an excess supply of paddy, compounded by high yields and significant carryover stock from the last crop, which he said is placing tremendous pressure on millers and farmers alike.

“We have a large carryover stock especially from the last crop and combined with a higher yielding season, there’s simply more paddy than usual. This has created a serious backlog for millers, and the market hasn’t been able to absorb the output as quickly as expected,” Rambrich explained.

According to Rambrich, mills in Regions Five and Six, particularly the larger ones, are struggling to process the volume, which is also being affected by adverse weather conditions. Wet conditions have increased moisture content and damage to harvested paddy, forcing millers to make deductions based on grain quality.