Vryman’s Erven residents hit by flooding

Several streets in Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam were flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall, causing major disruptions to the movement of vehicles and residents alike.

Residents reported that rising water levels made traversing the housing scheme extremely difficult, with some areas becoming virtually impassable. “You can’t walk with shoes,” one resident said. “People walking barefoot, and the water even going into their cars.”

The flooding, they say, has been a recurring issue, made worse by clogged drains choked with thick vegetation. Residents are increasingly frustrated that despite repeated complaints, little to no action has been taken by the local authorities to rectify the situation.