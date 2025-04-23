Trinidad police  on high alert amid reports of plot to disrupt April 28 poll

(Trinidad Guardian) The T&T Police Service (TTPS) is investigating potential threats aimed at disrupting the April 28 General Election.

This was revealed by acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain yesterday. He confirmed that the authorities had received “certain intelligence” suggesting a possible disruption was being planned.

Benjamin declined to disclose further details about the bombshell claim, stating, “The intelligence would lead us to believe that things are afoot to disrupt the electoral process, and we are saying to all persons, and this includes all parties as well, we want anyone seeking to disrupt the electoral process. We will take a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with that.”

He warned, “The TTPS is taking a zero tolerance, and I want to make that absolutely clear, a zero tolerance as it relates to persons who have any intention to disrupt the electoral process.”

Benjamin described the warnings as a “Riot Act” of sorts by the authorities, signalling that they are ready to deal with any situation that could arise.

Claiming that Trinidad and Tobago is known for holding fair and violence-free elections, he expressed hope that this would continue with the upcoming election next week.

But he stressed, “We will be taking a zero tolerance to anyone, any group, any person who would seek to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of T&T while the election is going on or even anything leading up to the election.”

Focusing on law enforcement preparations with just days remaining before polling day, Benjamin noted that the necessary manpower resources had already been deployed in the lead-up. He added, “We want to ask all the parties to really take some time and ensure that persons who are part and parcel of your contingent, that they stay within the given guidelines.”

Benjamin stated, “Certain things have been brought to our attention, and we are saying, based on the things that have been brought to our attention, that anyone that seeks to break the law as it relates to the elections or anything dealing with the offences under the elections, we are going to deal with that decisively.”

He added, “Because we would really be looking seriously at persons who intend to break the law, and we will be taking a zero tolerance in dealing with that.”

With police officers and soldiers jointly assigned to work both in the lead-up to the election and on election day itself, the acting top cop said mobile and static patrols would be deployed to hotspot areas, as well as other locations where potential disruptions are anticipated.

He assured the public that officers were being retrained on how to de-escalate confrontations.

Reinforcing the CoP’s sentiments, Gold Commander for the 2025 General Election, Curt Simon, assured they were ready to man the over 3,000 polling stations as listed by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

Regarding possible election offences, the acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, outlined that these included, but were not limited to, the sale of alcohol between 6 am and 6 pm on April 28; no congregating within 100 metres of a polling station; the prohibition of loudspeakers or music trucks during polling hours; refraining from exerting any influence on voters to support a particular party; avoiding illegal voting practices; and not impersonating any electoral official.

Simon promised the authorities would be paying extra attention to the headquarters of all political parties at the close of the polls, as emotions are expected to run high as the results are tallied and announced.

Despite the attention being paid to election preparations, Simon assured the TTPS’s commitment to fighting crime in the country remained steadfast and resolute.

Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel said soldiers were continuing to lend support to the TTPS, just as they had been doing when the recently concluded State of Emergency was initiated.