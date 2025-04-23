Reminiscing on Lara’s magnificent 400

Dear Editor,

April 12, 2004 marked twenty-one years since Brian Charles Lara regained the world record from Matthew Hayden of Australia and became the first and so far the only batsman to score a quadruple century in Test cricket when he made 400 not out against England. The Test was played at the Antigua Recreation Ground. Editor, please permit me to reminisce on that magnificent innings as I stroll down memory lane. I watched every ball on television. The Test match started on April 10, 2004 the day after Good Friday, the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Some cricket fans opined that the touring English team had already crucified the West Indies team led by Brian Lara. There was also talk about a whitewash. The Englishmen were leading the West Indies three nil with one match to go. In Jamaica they dismissed the home team for an embarrassing 47 and a paltry 94 in Barbados. In the three previous Tests the visitors retained The Wisden Trophy, a signal of supremacy between the two nations since 1963. Diehard West Indies fans expected their team to rise after the crucifixion like Jesus Christ.

Brian Lara won the toss and elected to bat first on the ground where at age twenty-five he broke Gary Sobers’ record by scoring 375 runs. He was now thirty-five years old. His record was broken by Matthew Hayden who scored 380 runs about six months previously.

Some fans in the stand where the final Test was playing posted banners stating, “No whitewash in Antigua. No whitewash in Antigua. “

Chris Gayle and Daren Ganga opened the batting. They batted for nearly an hour before Ganga departed. Enter Brian Charles Lara, the Prince of Port of Spain. Much was expected of him as he had failed miserably during the previous three Tests. Before scoring Lara pushed tentatively outside the off stump against his nemesis Steve Harmison who took his wicket four times in six innings during the series. All the English players on the field and ten thousand English fans in the Antigua Recreation Ground appealed for a caught behind. Umpire Darrell Hair shook his head to indicate not out. Television replays revealed that it was the correct decision. Lara drove the next delivery to the boundary. He was on his way to a new frontier in Test history. He cover drove Matthew Hoggard for four to reach fifty. Rain and bad light stopped play for hours. At close of play he was on 86. His partner Ramnarace Sarwan was on 41.

The next day, Easter Sunday, Lara continued from where he left off. An on-drive off Hoggard took him to 98 and a cut for two brought him his 25th Test century. More was to come despite losing Sarwan for ninety. Ricardo Powell and Ryan Hinds fell cheaply through irresponsible shots. Lara later wrote about Powell and Hinds, “ I am serious, these guys are not ready for Test cricket.”

Lara, however found a reliable partner in Ridley Jacobs. At tea Lara was 224. On the 404 balls faced Lara scored a single off Gareth Batty to reach 300 runs. At the close of play Lara was 313.

Lara’s resumption on day three which was a national holiday, Easter Monday was very circumspect, scoring just one single off the four balls he faced. I held my breath as he moved into the 330s, the corridor of death where the following perished: Graham Gooch 333; Chris Gayle 333; Don Bradman 334; Mark Taylor 334; Walter Hammond 336; and Hanif Mohamed 337. Things also happened at both ends of the corridor. Inzamam-ul-Haq departed at 329 while the innings of S. T. Jayasuriya was abbreviated at 340. However, Brian Lara sailed through that death row without any difficulty. He easily passed 375, his previous highest Test score.

At 374 I whispered to my wife who was watching the match with me, “Just 6 more singles to equal the world record.” To my astonishment Lara moved down the wicket. I held my breath. He hit Gareth Batty into the Viv Richards’ Pavilion for a six. I jumped for joy.

He equalled the world record. The very next ball he broke the world record for the second time.

Lara went on to score 400 runs before he declared the innings.

He batted for 778 minutes, faced 582 balls, scored 139 singles, 24 twos, 4 threes, 43 fours, 1 five (at 139 Lara pushed to backward point and scampered a single. No one backed up the throw which resulted in four overthrows. It was five more runs for Lara.) and 4 sixes.

During his occupation at the crease Lara established numerous world records namely: Highest score by a captain 400; Three aggregates of 350- plus in a Test; First to score a quadruple century in Test cricket; Most 500 – runs aggregates, equalled only by Don Bradman; Most runs in any twelve-month period and first player to regain a world record.

Brian Charles Lara moved from being the Prince of Port of Spain to the King of the Cricketing World.

He still wears that crown.

May God continue to bless him.

Yours faithfully

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police.

(Retired)