Rising Stars win Bartica Regatta Football crown

Rising Stars triumphed in the Bartica Football Association Regatta Knockout Championship, defeating Mahdia/Campbelltown 1-0 in the final at the Community Centre Ground.

Following a scoreless first half period, Joshua Jones decided the outcome as he completed a team goal in the 77th minute. The conversion emanated from following several passes outside the area, which resulted in Jones slamming his effort into the back of the net from inside the penalty box in front of a sizable gathering.

The rearguard of Rising Stars then held firm in the remaining minutes of the contest to secure the crown.

With the win, Rising Stars walked away with $350,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, Mahdia Campbelltown collected $250,000 and the second-place accolade for their effort.