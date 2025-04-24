Bananas in many different ways as Education Ministry launches 2025 STEAM Fair

By Mia Anthony

The Ministry of Education officially launched its 2025 STEAM Fair yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, bringing together students from across Guyana to showcase their creativity and innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, encouraged parents and guardians to attend the three-day exhibition with their children, noting the fair is a unique opportunity to witness the talent and ingenuity of young minds.

The fair featured projects from schools of all levels, including private institutions and technical education providers. Students presented a diverse range of creative and practical inventions aimed at solving real-world problems.