Biker succumbs after struck by bus at Moblissa

On Monday at around 10:00 pm, a tragic accident on the Moblissa Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, claimed the life of motorcyclist Markind Jackson, 39, of Silver Hill Village.

The police say that Jackson was riding motorcycle CL 7080 when he was struck by a southbound minibus, BRR 8331.

The green and silver minibus owned by Vibert Amsterdam and driven by 54-year-old Maurice Meredith of Wismar, Linden was allegedly travelling at an excessive speed along the eastern side of the highway. Meredith lost control, veered into the northbound lane, and collided head-on with Jackson’s motorcycle. The impact propelled Jackson and his bike into a parked white motor car, PXX 3747, owned by 53-year-old Alonso Cornelius of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.