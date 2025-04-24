China’s new ambassador accredited

President Irfaan Ali yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from the new Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana, Yang Yang.

The new Ambassador’s accreditation comes at a particularly sensitive time in relations following remarks by its Charge d’ Affaires Huang Rui on April 16 that there should be negotiations between Guyana and Venezuela over the border controversy between the two countries. That statement runs counter to Guyana’s position and aligns with the stance taken by Venezuela and its top officials. The controversy is now before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and Guyana’s position is that there will be a judicial settlement of the matter there.

On April 17th, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp rebuttal to the Charge d’ Affaires’ statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation rejects the statement made on April 16 2025 by the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China that Guyana and Venezuela `can solve the border issue through friendly consultations and negotiations’.