Education Minister floats phasing out Grade Six exam as placement tool

Education Minister Priya Manickchand announced yesterday that the Ministry of Education is exploring the possibility of abolishing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) as the primary mechanism for secondary‑school placement.

Speaking at the National STEAM Fair launch at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Manickchand noted that with universal secondary education now in place, the NGSA’s role as a gatekeeper is up for debate.

“With universal secondary education, do we still need a placement exam? Because that’s what NGSA is,” she said, pointing out that the spread of community‑based secondary schools has greatly reduced geographic barriers to enrollment.