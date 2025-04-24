Gov’t not doing enough to ensure Indigenous rights here

-says APA president at UN Indigenous Forum

President of the Amerindian Peoples Association, Mario Hastings yesterday criticised the Government of Guyana for not doing enough to ensure that Indigenous rights here are respected including lack of consultation and consent on how Indigenous lands are used, reckless seizure of lands and resources, and the desecration of the environment in the name of development.

Hastings is attending the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) being held from April 21 to May 2, under the theme, “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges,” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

His remarks were part of his presentation at the Morning Session of Day 2–“Thematic Dialogue on the financing of Indigenous Peoples’ work and participation across the multilateral and regional system.”