Guyana committed to legal recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ land ownership

-Pauline Sukhai tells UN Session

Guyana is committed to ensuring legal recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ land ownership in accordance with the relevant United Nations Declaration and will continue in this regard despite any challenges that may arise.

This was part of a statement delivered by Guyana’s Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, at a Discussion on Day 2 of the 24th Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues held under the theme: “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples [UNDRIP] within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges.”

The Minister told the gathering that the Government of Guyana has been leading by example in promoting and protecting Indigenous Peoples’ Rights through two significant pieces of legislation, i) The Constitution of Guyana, Supreme Law of the nation, and ii) the Amerindian Act of 2006. “Both legislation remain relevant today and align with UNDRIP, which was endorsed by Guyana in 2007.”