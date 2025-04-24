Humanitarian organization ceases operations here

-following USAID funding cut

HIAS Guyana, a branch of the international humanitarian organisation that has served displaced populations in the country since 2020, has officially ceased its operations here.

This includes all its local offices in Queenstown, Georgetown, Bartica, and Mabaruma as of March 2025, according to posts made on their now discontinued social media pages.

Sources close to the matter told Stabroek News that the closure was directly linked to recent budget cuts by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a major funding partner of HIAS.