Man wanted for murder, armed robberies shot dead at Onderneeming

-police investigating

The body of a wanted man, 23-year-old Kellon Fredericks also known as ‘El Chapo’, was discovered yesterday by police at Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, with suspected gunshot wounds to his head and back.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, acting on information received, at about 6.18 am, ranks attended Onderneeming Sand Pit (Sweet Hole), Essequibo Coast, where the body of the wanted man was found.

Fredericks’ body was observed lying motionless face down in an open area clad in black jeans, and a long-sleeved t-shirt. Next to the body was a pair of rubber slippers, a black ski mask, and a grey cap with suspected blood.