Police acknowledge errors in original statement on missing girl

The Guyana Police Force today acknowledged that there were inaccuracies in its original statement on the missing 11-year-old girl who was found dead in a Tuschen hotel pool today.

The original police statement had said that the girl, Arianna Younge was traced to a Red and Black Raum which was heading in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop..

It now appears that the girl never left the hotel.

A statement from the police force follows:

𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗣𝗙 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲

The Guyana Police Force wishes to clarify information previously disseminated regarding an alleged abduction involving 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, which was reported to have occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, between 13:02 hrs and 14:00 hrs at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Following preliminary investigations, it has been determined that certain details contained in the initial statement circulated were inaccurate. As such, the Force is currently reviewing the internal communication processes that led to the release of that statement.

The Guyana Police Force assures that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out to determine every action taken by the police. The circumstances under which inaccurate information was disseminated, including what led to such information, will also be thoroughly examined.

The Divisional Commander and all ranks involved in the preparation and dissemination of the initial report will be interviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken to prevent future occurrences of this nature.

The Guyana Police Force remains committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in all public communications. We urge members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as soon as credible and verified information becomes available.

The safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our children, remain a top priority.