Police probing disappearance of girl, 16

The police are investigating the disappearance yesterday of a 16-year-old girl from the Double Day Hotel on the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

In a statement last night, the police said that the disappearance of Adrianna Younge occurred between 1.02 pm and 2 pm.

She had gone to the hotel with her grandmother, Carol Xavier to swim. Some time after, it was discovered that she was missing.

The police turned up to investigate but cameras in the area were not working.

The Command Centre in Regional Division #3 was contacted and camera footage showed that Adrianna entered a Red and Black Raum motor car bearing registration number PSS 4684 which drove off in an eastern direction heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop.