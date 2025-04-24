President orders probe surrounding death of 11-year-old girl

President Irfaan Ali today ordered a probe of the death of an eleven-year-old girl whose body was found in the pool of a Tuschen hotel today.

A statement by the President follows:

I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge. We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. Whatever specialized resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided.

Additionally, I have asked that the police explain, in detail, every action taken since the matter was reported.

Like the rest of the country, I stand with this family at this time of extreme grief.