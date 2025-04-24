Three cops remanded over theft of cocaine from station

Three serving members of the Guyana Police Force, Latchman Singh, Grenville Harris and Floyd Pellew yesterday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court jointly charged with stealing narcotics, while one was separately charged with assault.

It is alleged that on March 13, being employed in the public service of the Government of Guyana at Ruimveldt Police Station, Singh, Harris and Pellew, stole 400 grammes of narcotics valued $360,000.

Singh’s assault charge alleges that on August 8, 2024, at Ruimveldt Police Station, he assaulted Akeem Fredericks. Singh pled not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, Harris removed 400 grammes of cocaine which was in the police’s possession. The missing substance was reported and investigated, and CCTV footage showed the accused removing the box and leaving the room. Sergeant Johnson observed that the seal of the box was broken and the weight was incorrect, going from 4.9 to 4.5 kilogrammes.