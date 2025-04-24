Three women shot dead on highway

-fourth person injured

A woman and her two daughters were shot dead along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway last night and a fourth person is said to be critically injured.

According to sources, the women have been identified as Waveny La Cruz and her daughters, Maline La Cruz and Sueann La Cruz. The injured person has been identified as Seon La Cruz.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident. The partner of Maline La Cruz is being sought over the shootings, sources say. She had posted a video on January 9th stating that she had to move out as she was being abused. Several videos on her Facebook page showed graphic evidence of assault by the suspect. Up to press time this morning the police had not issued a statement.