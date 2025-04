Tuschen hotel set on fire after body of missing girl found in pool

The Double Day Hotel on the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo was set on fire this morning by irate villagers after the body of a missing 11-year-old girl was found in the pool.

Residents of the area were upset at the way the search for the girl was handled.

There are questions about if the pool had been properly search for the girl after she went missing.

The fire service is on the scene.