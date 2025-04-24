Vietnamese Ambassador accredited

President Irfaan Ali recently received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Vietnam, Bui Van Nghi, at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

A release from the Office of the President said that following the ceremony, the President met with Ambassador Bui and informed him of Guyana’s ongoing transformation in infrastructure, human resources, climate, energy, and food security.

The discussions also encompassed potential collaboration in the aquaculture sector, large-scale agriculture, and human resource development.

Guyana established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on 19th April 1975.