There is a potentially complex situation developing in the local rice industry. At the moment, the troubles seem to only surround farmers on the Essequibo Coast, who have recently been voicing increasing desperation as they grapple with clogged mills, delayed payments, and the disheartening necessity of discarding their hard-earned crops.

Earlier, there was the unprecedented success of the 2025 first rice crop. Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha’s announcement of an anticipated 225,000 acres under cultivation nationwide, yielding more record-breaking harvests must have been heartening to farmers all around the country. As expected, he also sounded off about the government’s investment in agricultural development and how this influenced the sector’s growth.

However, this very success has laid bare the limitations of the existing post-harvest infrastructure. Millers on the Essequibo Coast appear unwilling or unable to cope with the substantial influx of paddy, creating a bottleneck that has left truckloads of it stranded. The resulting spoilage and the lack of adequate drying and storage facilities underscore a critical need for synchronized development. Before encouraging farmers to increase production the government should have made commensurate investments in storage to prevent such a crisis of plenty, rather than scrambling to do that now after farmers have had to dump paddy.

But there is also another factor at play here. International indicators point towards an oversupply and weakening demand driving rice prices to multi-year lows. Recent reports from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Grains Council (IGC) have consistently pointed to declining international rice prices driven by weak demand and ample supply from new harvests. Major global suppliers like Thailand, India, Pakistan, and even Brazil here in South America, have been selling their rice, with the exception of the fragrant varieties, increasingly cheaper. Since the beginning of this year, the price of rice has decreased by 5.7% on the world market.

According to the FAO, rice prices in the month of February were down by 6.8%, reaching 24.7% below their level of February 2024, adding that this was the lowest since April 2022. The IGC’s Grain Market Report for March 20, said that “ample spot availabilities and generally weak buying interest continued to pressure international rice markets”. This global downturn creates a challenging environment for millers who rely on exports. Their reluctance to purchase and process paddy quickly may stem from concerns about securing profitable export markets in this bleak landscape. Yes, the government spoke of securing markets, but even a genie would find this impossible at this juncture, not to mention the price that local millers would need to make it worth their while.

Minister Mustapha had stressed the government’s role in establishing a minimum price of $4,000 per bag of paddy, but this appeared to be ineffective in the crisis in Essequibo. This newspaper reported that farmers made allegations about the practices employed by some millers that could be deemed monopolistic, including the strategic closure of buying centres, forcing them to convene at one location. Farmers also alleged manipulation of grading processes, where paddy is downgraded and penalties unfairly applied, further eroding their already precarious profit margins. This raises concerns and paints a picture of a few powerful players prioritizing their own interests over the well-being of the broader farming community.

The government’s response, which included the provision of free ferry transport to connect farmers on the Essequibo Coast with markets in Parika and a commitment to establishing drying facilities was timely. However, any long-term sustainability will likely depend on the government’s ability to also support millers in navigating the competitive international market. Further, it is yet to be seen how the new US government tariffs, imposed by President Donald Trump will affect the future of rice prices in general.

The predicament of rice farmers in Essequibo in the face of a global price decline underscores an intricate web of factors that could adversely influence the entire rice sector. As the local proverb goes: “hint to Beniba mek Quasiba tek notice,” and one hopes the powers that be have a plan for stability that goes beyond a cash bailout. Addressing the deeper structural issues, fostering a more competitive and transparent market, and ensuring that infrastructural development keeps pace with increasing production will be crucial for building a resilient and prosperous future for Guyana’s rice industry in an ever-changing global landscape. The Essequibo crisis serves as a potent reminder that agricultural success requires not only increased yields but also a robust and equitable system which supports farmers from field to market.