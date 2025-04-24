AG, other gov’t officials should reflect deeply on US report

Dear Editor,

The recent article in Stabroek News dated April 22, 2025, titled `AG rejects US State Dep’t report claims on money laundering, corruption’ raises questions—not only about the content of the U.S. State Department’s findings but also about the defensive posture adopted by Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Rather than dismissing the report outright, the Attorney General and other government officials should reflect deeply on the international concerns it raises. The United States is not known for making baseless allegations in its annual reports. If the State Department has cited issues of corruption and money laundering, it is safe to assume that such claims stem from documented trends, intelligence gathering, and credible sources.

The U.S. authorities have long made it clear that they keep a close watch on nations where governance and transparency are in question. Rest assured, the actions of PPP government officials are being observed with a magnifying glass. When the time comes, the United States will respond—not with rhetoric, but with action. Whether through sanctions, visa restrictions, asset freezes, or indictments, the tools are well-known and effectively used when the situation demands it.

This is not a matter of national pride or sovereignty—it is a matter of accountability and truth. If the PPP/C government truly believes it has nothing to hide, then let it welcome independent investigations, audits, and reviews. We still waiting on the Guyana Police Force to conduct the investigation on the alleged corruption between Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rhong and the former CEO of the Ministry of Housing and Water who bought property in the US. Until then, bold denials from the AG serve only to fan the flames of suspicion.

Guyana deserves governance that is transparent, just, and free from the taint of corruption. The people are watching. The world is watching.

Yours faithfully,

Pt.Ubraj Narine, JP, COA

Former Staff Sgt.(GDF), Mayor

City of Georgetown