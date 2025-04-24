AG’s defence against US State Dep’t’s accusations raises important questions

Dear Editor,

I read with interest your recent article titled `AG rejects US State Dep’t report claims on money laundering, corruption.” The Attorney General’s defence of Guyana against the U.S. State Department’s accusations raises important questions—not only about the substance of these claims, but also about the broader relationship between developing nations and international narratives.

In the United States, agencies like the Department of Justice describe money laundering as a sophisticated and dangerous crime that undermines economies and the rule of law. They portray it as a global epidemic requiring constant vigilance, strict enforcement, and international accountability. Reports issued by U.S. agencies are positioned as objective assessments of a country’s financial integrity and governance.

However, as the Attorney General rightly pointed out, there is another side to this story. For countries like Guyana, such reports can often seem disconnected from local realities, ignoring the significant legislative reforms, capacity building, and enforcement improvements that have been made. Worse, they sometimes reinforce an imbalance in global discourse, where wealthy nations act as judges while smaller states are given little opportunity to defend or contextualize their efforts.

There is a historical undertone that cannot be ignored. Countries like Guyana, which emerged from colonial rule, have long struggled to assert their own narratives on the global stage. When external reports dismiss or downplay genuine progress, they risk perpetuating old patterns of external control and marginalization—whether consciously or not.

This is not to deny that money laundering remains a serious threat, or that all nations must continue strengthening their institutions. But fairness demands that evaluations of countries like Guyana be based on up-to-date information, a deep understanding of domestic efforts, and a genuine respect for national sovereignty.

It is encouraging to see Guyana’s leaders pushing back against one-sided portrayals. Our country’s progress should be acknowledged and celebrated, even as we continue to tackle the complex challenges that come with economic growth and globalization.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard