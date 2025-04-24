Join this global campaign that aims to protect boys from sexual violence

Dear Editor,

For every boy who feels powerful at home or in his neighbourhood, there is another boy who feels lost. Today, we come together in solidarity with a global movement led by Family for Every Child that seeks to protect boys from abuse and advocate for their safety, well-being, and rights. Blue Umbrella Day is more than a campaign—it is a vital reminder that boys too, are vulnerable, and that their experiences must not be ignored or silenced. Abuse against boys remains underreported and often misunderstood.

Between 2014 and 2024, ChildLinK provided services to an increasing number of boys under the age of 18 all of whom experienced sexual abuse. Yet these cases represent only a fraction of the reality, as many boys are still too afraid to speak out.

To raise awareness and advocate for change, ChildLinK is proud to be member of the 2025 Blue Umbrella Day (BUD) Campaign. This global initiative which is led by the international alliance Family for Every Child, aims to protect boys from sexual violence. Over 25 members from the alliance have joined the campaign that recognizes the vulnerability of boys – we encourage you to join the movement. Family for Every Child with fifty-one members across all continents is aiming to send at least 100,000 signatures to the United Nations advocating for April 16th to be an International Day for the Prevention of Sexual Violence Against Boys.

We are deeply honoured to share that the Honourable Prime Minister of Guyana has officially signed the BUD petition, sending a powerful message: protecting boys from sexual violence is a national priority. His support reinforces that silence must no longer be an option.

Since joining the BUD campaign in 2021, ChildLinK has carried out a series of impactful activities across Guyana from launching the Caring for Boys report to hosting school and community sessions, sports events, and creative arts workshops. All the activities were focused on challenging stigma, promoting healthy norms, and giving boys a voice.

Recently, we co-hosted a powerful seminar/ webinar with the Civil Society National Reference Group (CSNRG) at UN Guyana, emphasizing the urgent need for attention to this issue. Over the next six months we will partner with other local groups , schools and communities to give more boys the opportunity to join this campaign. This year BUD campaign marks a major step forward in advocating for this global concern mobilizing male allies to speak out and support this cause.

We call on parents, teachers, policymakers, and all citizens to help protect our boys. Teach children about consent and boundaries. Recognize the signs of abuse. Create safe, judgment-free spaces for disclosure. And most importantly, listen.

We invite all Guyanese to join us by signing the petition to support this global call for change. Let us stand in solidarity to say: our boys matter. Their safety and healing matter.

Together, we can break the silence and ensure that every child—regardless of gender—is protected, supported, and empowered to thrive.

• Sign the petition:

https://familyforeverychild.org/bud-signature-campaign

Sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

for ChildLinK Inc.