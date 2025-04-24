Moral education should be included throughout the curriculum

Dear Editor,

I would like to remind my fellow Guyanese of the most important values that they need in any effort that we make to achieve the best of our lives, for our own good, for the good of our countrymen, and for the development of our country.

Among all the efforts to attain this, apart from the physical, communal and political, the most important that would make a lasting result in all the areas of our lives, are the moral, which should be at the root of all our efforts in this personal development.

It is so sad to realise that we can see no valid efforts by so many of those in our families, in our communities, in our schools, and among our leaders to act accordingly, as well as instil moral values among those for whom they are responsible. I believe that, if it were not for the teachings of the religions which are practised by a small portion of the members of our society, it would be devoid of goodness and be one of chaos and division.

I am therefore asking for some support in a recommendation I am now proposing that moral education be included in the curricula at all stages of our system, from kindergarten to teacher training.

To show how this would impact on the livelihood of our people, I list the various values which should be included in this system – Honesty in all our dealings, Equality of everyone, Respect for rights of others, Integrity in our actions, Adherence to the Law, and the Conscience with which we are all endowed from birth.

I hope that I can influence most of our people to follow this movement by which we can improve our country in all areas.

Sincerely,

Roy Paul