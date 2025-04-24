This accusation against me is completely untrue

Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring attention to a serious matter involving the Suriname Embassy and the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a letter sent to the Ministry, the Suriname Embassy falsely accused me of human trafficking. This accusation is completely untrue and has caused me significant distress.

When I attempted to obtain a copy of this letter from the Ministry, the Ministry assured me that they would provide it. However, they failed to follow through and never gave me the document, despite my repeated requests.

I am deeply concerned about the false accusation and the lack of transparency from those involved. I hope this matter is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz