We should work even closer with the US to bring about the needed changes cited in its report

Dear Editor,

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG) thanks the U.S. for its constructive input, analysis and perspective on Guyana. There is always room for improvement and we should all objectively embrace the perspectives of our allies and partners. Any report on our nation provided by our powerful and more capable allies is welcomed. It also gives us an opportunity to make improvements to strengthen the law and order, business environment and tourism growth in our nation.

Our law-and-order system is in need of urgent attention and we must avoid dismissing the input of our very capable allies. Instead, we should work even closer with the U.S. to bring about the needed changes. The cries of corruption in our society have been extensive and consistent. It should be of no surprise that the U.S. government has echoed the call of our citizens for improved law and order. Those in office and the opposition must embrace the importance of the U.S. government’s perspective and take clear steps towards implementing an effective strategy to strengthen the law and order in our nation.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana