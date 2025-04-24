GFF concludes second block of C Licence Coaching Course

eyes continuous training rollout

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concluded Block 2 of its C Licence coaching course at the National Training Centre in Providence yesterday. According to a press release, the conclusion of the course “marked another step in its mission to enhance coaching standards nationwide”.

Administered by the Federation’s Coaching Education Department under the leadership of Technical Director Bryan Joseph, the session zeroed in on session planning and delivery aligned with Concacaf’s foundational coaching principles—leadership, management, planning and preparing, and teaching and coaching.

“A notable feature of this latest training block was the integration of a compulsory child safeguarding module. This was designed to ensure that all participants are well-equipped to provide a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for young footballers across the country” the release stated.