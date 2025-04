The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) is set to announce their 15’s squad today ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15’s international ‘test match’ clash against the Cayman Islands.

That game will see the ‘Green Machine’ in action on home soil at the National Park Rugby Ground with kickoff slated for 2:00PM.

According to a press release from the GRFU, the international game is one of a series of RAN 15’s Tournaments in the Caribbean for the purpose of international ranking.