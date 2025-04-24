Guyana lose to Barbados by 49 runs in virtual final

CWI U-15 Championship

Guyana’s wait to win the Cricket West Indies (CWI) U-15 Championship, unfortunately, will continue for another edition as they lost their final match against the undefeated defending champion Barbados by 50 runs yesterday.

Entering the match with a record of three wins and a loss, the Guyanese required a victory to capture the crown at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. However, Guyana was bundled out for 160 in 45.3 overs in pursuit of a target of 210. With the loss, Guyana ended the competition in third place on 18.6 points.

Another batting collapse effectively handed the Barbadians the title as Guyana lost six wickets for 84 runs. Justin Dowlin’s lean run in the tournament continues as he was dismissed for two in the first over off the bowling of Jahidi Hinds.

A 32-run partnership between Lomar Seecharran and Shahid Ramzan seemed to stabilise the Guyanese innings, only for the former to be caught by Shawnico Sargeant off the bowling of Asher Branford for 20 with the score on 35.