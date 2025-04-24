Olympic Gold medalist Felix Sanchez transformative Sprint and Hurdles Clinic underway

80 Guyanese athletes and coaches to benefit
A group of 80 Guyanese athletes and coaches have embarked on a life-changing journey this week, as the Sprint and Hurdles Clinic, led by two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former World Champion Felix Sanchez officially got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) in Edinburgh, West Coast Demerara.
The four-day clinic, which concludes on Saturday, has thrown together 65 promising athletes and 15 local coaches to benefit from world-class training in sprint and hurdles disciplines. The program will deliver both theoretical and practical instruction, focusing on fundamentals and acceleration, power and speed development, endurance and race strategy, as well as time trials and performance evaluation.