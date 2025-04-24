Patrick Rooplall slams 132 in ESCL T20 Over-40

Pugnacious right-handed batsman Patrick Rooplall hit a belligerent 132 last Sunday as the 2025 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) T20 continued.
Representing defending champion Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) 2 at Hibernia ground on the Essequibo Coast, Rooplall clobbered 16 sixes and 5 fours to help CCC 2 amass a daunting 284-8 from the allotted 20-overs while Essequibo Legends, in reply, were bowled out for 139 off 15-overs.
Rooplall, who smacked two double-centuries in this same ESCL tournament two years ago, got support from Rohan Ramdass, who belted six sixes and a four in a fiery, unbeaten 53. Yaseer Mohamed also added 25 runs during the exhilarating batting performance.