Reliance Hustlers Sports Club crowned 592 T10 champions

The victorious Reliance Hustlers Sports Club team posed with their spoils after the final.
Hosts Reliance Hustlers Sports Club were crowned champions after beating Moruca last Sunday in the final of the 592 T10, four-team competition on the Essequibo Coast.

As a result of the win, Hustlers were also given $100,000 and trophy compliments of Guyana Breweries under the 592 Beer brand.

Chasing a modest 70 for victory, Hustlers surpassed the target for the loss of a solitary wicket with 19 balls to spare.

National fast-bowler Neiland Cadogan led the way with 33, studded with three effortless sixes and two fours. He was received valuable support from former Guyana youth player Rovindra Parasram who scored a calculated, unbeaten 30.

