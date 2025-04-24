Reliance Hustlers Sports Club crowned 592 T10 champions

Hosts Reliance Hustlers Sports Club were crowned champions after beating Moruca last Sunday in the final of the 592 T10, four-team competition on the Essequibo Coast.

As a result of the win, Hustlers were also given $100,000 and trophy compliments of Guyana Breweries under the 592 Beer brand.

Chasing a modest 70 for victory, Hustlers surpassed the target for the loss of a solitary wicket with 19 balls to spare.

National fast-bowler Neiland Cadogan led the way with 33, studded with three effortless sixes and two fours. He was received valuable support from former Guyana youth player Rovindra Parasram who scored a calculated, unbeaten 30.