Chinese businesses increasingly dominant at Lethem

-trade geared towards Brazilians

Residents of Lethem are raising concern over what they describe as a sweeping transformation of the town’s economic landscape — a transformation dominated by the rapid expansion of Chinese-owned businesses.

“It’s the same thing every day — they’re getting more and more,” one local resident told the Stabroek Business. “The Chinese are building more buildings and bigger buildings. And they got most of the land.”

According to long-time Lethem resident who gave his name only as “Mr. Fredericks”, Chinese entrepreneurs have gained control over much of the prime commercial real estate at the town’s entry points — key locations that cater heavily to the influx of Brazilian shoppers crossing the border. “As soon as they come over, the first store they meet is Chinese,” another resident pointed out. “The Guyanese who had land up there? Well, either they sold it, or it was taken back by Lands and Surveys, and they were relocated. Just to let the Chinese get their place.”