Foreigners playing major role in construction industry

-Cubans, Venezuelans, Chinese working on big projects

Major construction projects in the city are increasingly featuring large numbers of non-nationals who employers say work in a disciplined manner and are reliable.

They may also be earning less than Guyanese workers might be paid.

Stabroek News visited and spoke to employees and contractors at four major projects currently ongoing around Georgetown.

The 13-storey Pasha Global Hotel, which is being constructed by Suriname’s Pasha Global and Blue Bridge Inc., will feature 500 rooms. Once completed, the US$40m to US$45m project is expected to provide at least 800 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs.

Jose Augusto Suarez, 25, a Cuban national, has been working on the site for about four months.