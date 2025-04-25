Blocking roads, burning infrastructure will not help Adrianna’s cause – President

President Irfaan Ali this evening said that blocking roads and burning infrastructure will not aid the cause of justice for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge who was found dead in the pool of a Tuschen Hotel.

In a brief statement, he said: “There is no way blocking public roads, burning public infrastructure, and inconveniencing citizens will help little Adrianna’s cause or those interested in the truth. These actions are now politically instigated and will not be accepted. They are unlawful and unhelpful and action will be taken.”

Protesters have been outside of the Leonora Police Station all day.